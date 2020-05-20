The Board of Directors for the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival announced the cancelation of the 2020 festival Wednesday morning.
"This year, with guidance from The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Ottawa County Department of Public Health, Region 6 Emergency Preparedness Coalition, North Ottawa Community Health System, The City of Grand Haven and partnering municipalities, and with the support of the United States Coast Guard, The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is cancelling all 2020 events," the committee said in a press release.
"The State of Michigan mandates on containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and the Festival’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the honored personnel of the United States Coast Guard along with the citizens of our partnering municipalities, has prompted this necessary action. The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival will resume in celebration from July 30 to August 8, 2021.
"This decision is difficult but necessary to ensure a healthy community. Additionally we are committed to supporting our sponsors, small businesses, and local partners as we plan for the future and encourage the citizens of our partner municipalities including the City of Grand Haven, the Village of Spring Lake, the City of Ferrysburg, Spring Lake Township, and Grand Haven Township as well as the dedicated members of our volunteer Coast Guard Festival team to make the summer of 2020 a safe time of renewed reflection on the attributes of our communities and the pride we cherish in being the one and only “Coast Guard City, U.S.A.”
