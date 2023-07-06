For the past several years, the Coast Guard Festival and the Skerbeck family have set aside several hours on Thursday mornings during the festival to allow youngsters with special needs to attend the carnival.
Annie Lengkeek, marketing director for the festival, said that event won’t be happening this year.
Lengkeek said the Skerbeck family, which owns and operates the Skerbeck Family Carnival, made the difficult decision not to hold the special needs carnival day this year.
Lengkeek said the festival committee received many reports from the Skerbeck Family Carnival that their employees were being verbally accosted by people who showed up uninvited to the special needs day and demanded to be allowed to participate.
“It’s started to become more of a hassle for them, because it was being abused,” Lengkeek said.
Scott Klaassen, a member of the festival board who oversees the carnival, said the event became “unmanageable when people decided to post it on social media.”
“More people showed up than were invited, and it defeated the purpose of having a ‘private time’ for those kids,” Klaassen said. “A list of attendees used to be managed by the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, but they are no longer in control of who should be or shouldn’t be invited.”
The decision to cancel the special needs day has been met with disappointment across the community.
Grand Haven resident Peyton Brill said she’s attended the event the past several years with her younger sister, who has special needs.
“The event is important because it provides a more controlled environment, which allows individuals who may not otherwise have an opportunity to experience the carnival have that opportunity,” Brill said during the public comment period of Monday’s Grand Haven City Council meeting. “For the two hours the event occurs, ride volumes are turned down, flashing lights are minimized, and lines are shorter, which allows those with limited mobilities to safely navigate those areas. These seemingly simple and small accommodations go a long way toward making the Coast Guard Festival we all know and love a more inclusive environment.
“I have been attending this event for years with my own little sister with special needs. I don’t have the heart to tell her that the event her and so many of her friends look forward to every year have been canceled. What’s worse is that I don’t know how to explain to her that the reason it was canceled is because it is overtaxing to make accommodations for individuals who already have enough obstacles in their everyday lives.”
Klaassen said that the event “may be replaced in the near future with something different for a select group of children, but for now, the festival board and the carnival operator have canceled it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.