With a trio of Coast Guard cutters moored nearby, a U.S. Coast Guard Eurocopter MH-65 Dolphin helicopter executed a search-and-rescue demonstration along the Grand River in Grand Haven on Tuesday morning.
First, the helicopter hovered more than 100 feet above the river, and lowered a rescue swimmer with a winch down to the water, where the swimmer “rescued” a dummy. The rescue swimmer and dummy were then raised back into the helicopter using the helicopter’s winch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.