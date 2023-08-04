The culinary specialist position in the United States Coast Guard is currently in dire need of applicants, so much so that recruiters are offering up to $50,000 in sign-on bonuses.

“It’s an arduous rate, that’s why we’re 150 short right now,” said Chad Adams, the culinary program manager at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. “Being in the galley when it’s 100 degrees, rocking and rolling around, I used to say it’s like trying to cook in a closet during an earthquake. It’s hard. You’re on your feet ... underway, you’re working 16-hour days.”

