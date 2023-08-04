LEFT: Left to right: Coast Guard culinary competition judges Jeanette Green, captain of USCGC Mackinaw; Chad Adams, culinary program manager at the USCG Headquarters; and another Coastie deliberate after trying seven burgers. RIGHT: Coast Guard Culinary Specialist Sarah Laurvick, right, assembles her vegan burger ahead of the competition Thursday morning.
Boatswain Mate Amanda Scott from Coast Guard Station Chicago goes through a recruiting presentation Thursday at the Grand Haven Sector Field Office.
Coast Guard Culinary Specialist Jason Estep, who works at Station Grand Haven, pitches his burger to the judges Thursday morning.
Attendees listen to the different requirements to enlist in the United States Coast Guard during a recruiting presentation.
Coast Guard culinary specialists and judges from a burger cookoff on Thursday pose for a picture aboard the USCGC Mackinaw.
The culinary specialist position in the United States Coast Guard is currently in dire need of applicants, so much so that recruiters are offering up to $50,000 in sign-on bonuses.
“It’s an arduous rate, that’s why we’re 150 short right now,” said Chad Adams, the culinary program manager at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. “Being in the galley when it’s 100 degrees, rocking and rolling around, I used to say it’s like trying to cook in a closet during an earthquake. It’s hard. You’re on your feet ... underway, you’re working 16-hour days.”
