Grand Haven welcomed a trio of U.S. Coast Guard vessels Monday afternoon in the annual Parade of Ships, as part of the Coast Guard Festival.
Crowds lined the pier and boardwalk along the Grand River, cheering as the cutters Mackinaw, Bristol Bay and Katmai Bay sailed into port, mooring – or anchoring up to the docks – in front of Escanaba Park, next to USCG Station Grand Haven.
The boats will be in port through Saturday, offering tours.
Coasties from all over the U.S. stood watch on the bow of the Mackinaw, enthusiastic but surprised at all the fanfare.
“To see the amount of people here and they’re actually here for us ... it’s cool to see the support and finally experience it,” said J. Chris Lobherr, chief warrant officer aboard the Mackinaw.
Lobherr said he’s been in the Coast Guard for 23 years and has always wanted to experience Grand Haven’s annual festival.
“I’m looking forward to the rest of the week,” he said.
About 30 civilians rode in smaller Coast Guard boats Monday morning to meet the Mackinaw in Lake Michigan, and transferred onto the vessel via a rope ladder.
Some of the riders included Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally, City Manager Ashley Latsch, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Capt. Lee Adams and his son, Landon Adams, who is hoping to be sworn into the Coast Guard later this week.
“It’s nerve-wracking, it’s exciting, it’s a whole lot of different things,” said Landon Adams, 18. “It’s a whole new step of life and it’s on my own.”
Landon Adams, a graduate of Allendale High School, said he always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps to serve in the military.
“I’ve always enjoyed being on the water and public safety has played a big part in choosing the Coast Guard,” he said. “I feel like I could get used to this life.”
Aboard the 240-foot Mackinaw there are about 50 Coast Guard personnel, all working assigned jobs such as navigation, standing watch, engineering, manufacturing, cooking and more. The Great Lakes vessel’s primary functions are buoy tending, aids to navigation, and icebreaking in the winter.
The vessel contains a unique motor design of “Azipod propulsion” – a motor/propeller combination that can rotate 360 degrees.
“It makes us extremely maneuverable,” said Lt. Andrew Constant.
The vessel is powered by three 12-cylinder diesel engines that are two-stories tall and contain 4,160 volts each, and there’s a back-up generator engine in case of an emergency.
Another unique feature on the vessel is a navigation simulator, so Coasties hoping to learn how to drive the ship can practice on a close-to-real setup without actually messing with the ship’s controls.
Lobherr commended the Coast Guard career for not only teaching him many skills, including mentoring and leadership, but also bringing him experiences all over the world.
“When I came into the Coast Guard, I never thought I’d be doing anything beyond the coast,” he said. “Then I ended up on a polar icebreaker going all over the world.”
On the USCGC Healy, Lobherr traveled to the North Pole and saw polar bears, beluga whales and narwals. The cutter also ventured to Russia, Japan, Australia, Tasmania and more.
“I’ve not had the same experience twice in the Coast Guard,” Lobherr said. “Being on here has been incredible – you do it all.”
