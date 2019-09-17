Cops and Rodders Car Show Saturday at GHHS

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Cops & Rodders Car Show benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center will be held Saturday at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St.
The show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and spectator admission is free.
Car staging starts at 9 a.m. The cost to enter a vehicle is $10.
Awards will be given for: Best of Chevy, Ford, Mopar, Tuner, Motorcycle and Street Rod.
There will also be a Sheriff’s Office award.
The event is sponsored by The Detail Shoppe, Z Tire Center and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
