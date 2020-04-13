ROTHBURY — The Rothbury Village Council voted late last week to deny the Electric Forest Festival to reschedule their festival dates amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The festival was scheduled to take place on June 25-28.
Electric Forest organizers have been working to find alternative dates, Thursday evening they posted this on their twitter.
Forest Family: HQ has been working hard to explore alternative dates for Electric Forest 2020, and find a time that works best for both our community and our neighbors.
Organizers say they will provide updates on the festival as soon as they can.
