The crowd may have been down from last year, but the art was shining as kids and families created masterpieces during the Family Art Day on Saturday, an ArtWalk event.
It took place in the parking lot of Grand Haven’s Municipal Marina.
Nearby, artists sold their wares at the Artist Market inside the Depot building.
The 10th annual ArtWalk kicked off last week and runs through Oct. 7. More special events are planned for the coming weekend.
For more information about ArtWalk 2019, visit ghartwalk.com.
All photos by Bob Walma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.