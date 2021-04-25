The West Michigan Historical Alliance Board of Directors announced the cancelation of the 2021 Feast of the Strawberry Moon on Sunday.
"With rising COVID cases in our area, the difficulty complying with mask mandates and social distancing, and the number of other events cancelling, WMHA felt it is in the public's best interest to cancel the event this year," board member Kelly LaMore said. "Health and safety is our first priority. We are saddened to share this news and wish everyone a safe and healthy year."
The festival is a living history event that captures life along the banks of the Grand River in the 1800s, when Native Americans, French and British fur traders, and settlers made West Michigan their home while trading furs. The annual festival was originally put on by the Tri-Cities Historical Museum and is now hosted by the West Michigan Historical Alliance.
