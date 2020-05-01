Organizers have announced the cancellation of the 2020 Feast of the Strawberry Moon.
"In light of the events of the coronavirus and resulting safety measures and precautions taken by the nation and community, the West Michigan Historical Alliance has decided to cancel the Feast of the Strawberry Moon this year," event organizer Kelly LaMore said in a press release. "Please join us next year for the Feast of the Strawberry Moon on June 12-13."
The festival is a living history event that captures life along the banks of the Grand River in the 1800s, when Native Americans, French and British fur traders, and settlers made West Michigan their home while trading furs.
The festival, which takes place annually on Harbor Island, was originally put on by the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. The festival is now hosted by the West Michigan Historical Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.