After remaining undefeated all throughout Wednesday night’s Waterball Tournament between first responders, Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue fell to Port Security Unit 309, one of the visiting Coast Guard teams.
In its sixth year, the Waterball competition consisted of several teams made up of local police, fire and U.S. Coast Guard departments, as well as some teams from visiting Coast Guard ships. The objective is, using water from fire hoses, to move a barrel along a rope to the opponent’s side long enough to win.
