Old Fashioned Christmas

Inflatable holiday decorations wait to greet visitors at the Fruitport Old Fashioned Christmas celebration tonight and late Saturday afternoon at Pomona Park.

 Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

FRUITPORT — The Fruitport Lions Club is hosting its 16th annual Old Fashioned Christmas event this weekend at Pomona Park.

The free festivities take place this evening, from 6-9; and again Saturday, from 4-7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.