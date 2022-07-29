Harbor Transit will once again be offering free park-and-ride service on Saturday, Aug. 6, to assist the crowds attending the Coast Guard Festival events that day.
With thousands of visitors flooding Grand Haven’s downtown and waterfront during the festival, the park-and-ride service helps ease traffic congestion on the festival’s busiest day. The service will run from 9 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.
There are seven parking locations in the Tri-Cities, where riders will be transported to the downtown intersection of Third Street and Columbus Avenue.
Parking locations are:
Ferry Elementary School, 1050 Pennoyer Ave., Grand Haven
Griffin Elementary School, 1700 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven
Trinity Reformed Church, 1330 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven
First Christian Reformed Church, 516 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven
Spring Lake Baptist Church, 118 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake
All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake
Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road, Ferrysburg
Transportation Director Scott Borg noted that the final shuttle bringing people into town will run at 7:45 p.m.; the final shuttles returning to the outlying lots will run at 11:30 p.m.
“Riders should keep a close eye on the time and plan their evening accordingly if they intend to ride the shuttle,” Borg said. “Last year, Harbor Transit’s park-and-ride on Coast Guard Saturday provided transportation for nearly 3,000 people to and from the downtown festivities. We are glad to continue to offer this much-needed service for our community.”
To accommodate for the special park-and-ride service on Aug. 6, Harbor Transit will operate all other services on a limited basis that day. Riders will be eligible for transportation for only select circumstances, such as medical appointments, prescription pick-ups, day care, work and auto repair services.
Harbor Transit will take calls until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, for limited service on Saturday, Aug. 6. The Beach Express and the trolley will not be running on Aug. 6.
For more information, visit harbortransit.org/coast-guard-festival.
