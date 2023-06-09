Jack Zimmer gets dunked in the water-filled dunk tank by 7-year-old Cohen DeCan at last year's Spring Lake Heritage Festival Family Fun Night. This year's Family Fun Night will be held Wednesday, June 14, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church from 3 to 8 p.m.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Shoppers browse jewelry at last year's Artisan & Street Market at Harvest Bible Chapel on Tuesday afternoon, which will be returning as part of this week’s Spring Lake Heritage Festival.
