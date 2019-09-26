Grand Haven’s Central Park will be a hub of cultural celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28, as the city’s first Hispanic Heritage Fiesta is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Organizers say the fiesta will be packed with live entertainment, including musical groups and dance performances, kids’ activities, food trucks, and more.
“We’re really excited,” said the Rev. Jared Cramer, pastor at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven and co-chairperson of the event.
Reyna Masko, a member of the Ottawa County Cultural Intelligence Committee and board member of the city’s Human Relations Commission, is the other chairperson.
Cramer said the planning team for Saturday’s fiesta has received a positive response since the beginning of the process, which started approximately six months ago.
Now, just in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Cramer said interest levels have remained high.
The festivities will begin with a parade of flags and opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Throughout the fiesta, attendees can visit food truck vendors, a market and, if they are old enough, the cantina, which will feature beer, margaritas and other beverages.
Younger attendees can participate in kids’ activities including face painting, story time, meeting Latina Disney Princess Elena, playing with pinatas, and painting a retired snowplow blade with Caribbean artist Erick Picardo until 2 p.m.
“Our goal is that people have an opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy the festival,” Cramer said. “As part of that, we hope to celebrate the various aspects of Hispanic culture and how it enriches our lives here in Western Michigan.”
Cramer also plans to donate proceeds from the beer tent, cantina and more to the Migrant Resource Council of Ottawa, Allegan and Barry counties.
In the event of inclement weather, the fiesta will be moved indoors to the Grand Haven Community Center, across the street from Central Park.
(1) comment
HMM - no word about the Rev's majority white church deciding the Hispanic Heritage festival required an alcohol area in Central Park?
Why does an Hispanic heritage festival need an alcohol area? Would a Muslim heritage festival require an Honor Killing area, since both are incredibly racist/sexist?
Hispanic heritage includes alcohol? Get Real.
