HOLLAND — The weather was spot-on for one of Tulip Time’s biggest celebrations – the Kinderparade.
During the festival’s first parade Thursday afternoon, hundreds of students from area schools made their way down Holland’s Eighth Street, joined by marching bands, floats and plenty of wooden shoes. Thousands of spectators began saving their seats hours in advance, while some restaurants rented out patio space.
Tulip Time once hosted three parades: the Kinderparade, the Volksparade and the Muziekparade. The Volksparade, or People’s Parade, was typically the first of the week, while the Muziekparade, or Music Parade, was considered the festival’s finale.
This year, the Kinderparade launched the festivities, with a combined Muziekparade and Volksparade slated for Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.