A celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain will take place Saturday evening at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.
The festivities will include a magician, a dance routine performed by characters from the movie “Frozen,” an hour-long commemorative program, and lastly, a special 30-minute Musical Fountain historical tribute show.
“It’s going to be a party,” said Terry Stevens, who put together the special 60th anniversary show.
Musical Fountain committee member Andy Cawthon outlined the celebration:
6 p.m. – “Frozen” dance show, featuring characters from the Disney film “Frozen,” including Elsa, Anna and Olaf, doing an interpretive dance.
6:35 p.m. – Magician Joe Bennett will offer a clinic.
7:15 p.m. – Cupcakes, provided by D&W. To celebrate the fountain’s 60th anniversary, 60 dozen (720) cupcakes will be given away, first-come, first-served. Two ice cream shops adjacent to the stadium, Dairy Creme and Temptations, will have special frozen offerings to commemorate the celebration.
7:30 p.m.– Magician Joe Bennett returns to the stage to perform.
8:20 p.m. – The night’s commemorative program begins, hosted by Dennis Swartout, who has been narrating 60 years of the Musical Fountain for the past two months on WAWL (103.5 FM). Those speaking include Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally; GVSU professor Dr. Paul Plotkowski; chairman of the fountain committee, Jerry Troke; and artist Chris LaPort, who created the 60th anniversary poster.
9:05 p.m. – A special “I am the Musical Fountain” show, produced by Terry Stevens.
