The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Alice in Wonderland, Captain Ahab and Moby Dick, and a replica of Ted Nugnet’s zebra-print Ford Bronco sped down the slopes at the Ski Bowl during Saturday's Winterfest Cardboard Sled Race.
For the second consecutive year, Greg Paris and his children won the Top of the Hill award for the most fun and creative sled. Last year, they won with their sled of a shark wearing goggles from "Finding Nemo." This year, they won for their giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from "Ghostbusters." Paris and his son dressed as the Ghostbusters while his daughter dressed as the green "slimer" ghost from the movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.