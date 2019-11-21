Christmas lights are starting to appear on houses across the area, and the shelves at local stores have been loaded down with Christmas decorations, wrapping paper and more since before Halloween.
Like it or night, it’s time to get in the Christmas spirit, and while Thanksgiving is still a week away, here’s a look at holiday events happening across the Tri-Cities in the coming month:
Grand Haven Light Night: Downtown Grand Haven lights up with holiday decorations and Christmas cheer to kick off the holiday shopping season this Friday. Events run from 5-8 p.m.
Christmas Arts and Craft Show: Find unique holiday gifts at the 46th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show, which takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at the Grand Haven Community Center. Admission is $1.
Jingle Bell Parade: Decorative floats, live music and costumes will be on display at the annual Jingle Bell Parade, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony will be held in Central Park following the parade.
Santa at the Depot: The Tri-Cities Kiwanis presents Santa at the Depot, starting Monday, Dec. 9, and continuing daily, Monday through Saturday, through Dec. 23. Santa will greet children each evening from 6-8 p.m. during the week, and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. There is no charge to see Santa, but donations are accepted for photos. Enjoy indoor waiting to see the Jolly Old Elf, along with activities and refreshments.
Journey to Bethlehem: Follow Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem in this real-life re-creation of Jesus’ birth. After taking a year off, the production returns to Duncan Memorial Park on Dec. 12-14. Visit journey2bethlehem.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Santa in Centertown: Meet Santa Claus and his reindeer at Just Goods Gifts and Cafe, 714 Columbus Ave., during the Santa in Centertown celebration on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors throughout Centertown will be offering gifts, discounts and activities for kids of all ages.
Happy Elves Craft Show: More than 125 crafters, artisans and other vendors will have their goods on display at the Happy Elves Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Pines Middle School, 1400 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Caroling in the Park: Sing Christmas carols around a Yule bonfire at William Ferry Park in Ferrysburg on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and doughnut holes will be provided, and Santa Claus will make an appearance, as well.
Santa Train: The Coopersville & Marne Railway offers a chance to ride along with Santa Claus in vintage passenger train cars. The roundtrip from Coopersville to Marne and back takes 90 minutes. All children receive a present, while storytelling princesses read Christmas-themed books to the children. Visit coopersvilleandmarne.org for times and tickets.
