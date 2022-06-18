ABOVE: Chicken wings from The Real Smokin’ Aces are served at The BBQ Wing Cookoff on Thursday, part of this week’s Spring Lake Heritage Festival. The cookoff was back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. TOP RIGHT: The Real Smokin’ Aces were winners of Thursday’s BBQ Wing Cookoff in Spring Lake. Owner Mark Rasmussen, right, poses with his family after receiving the winner’s plaque. BOTTOM RIGHT: A child enjoys a chicken wing during Thursday’s cookoff.
ABOVE: Chicken wings from The Real Smokin’ Aces are served at The BBQ Wing Cookoff on Thursday, part of this week’s Spring Lake Heritage Festival. The cookoff was back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. TOP RIGHT: The Real Smokin’ Aces were winners of Thursday’s BBQ Wing Cookoff in Spring Lake. Owner Mark Rasmussen, right, poses with his family after receiving the winner’s plaque. BOTTOM RIGHT: A child enjoys a chicken wing during Thursday’s cookoff.
SPRING LAKE — Smoke billowed, taste buds were wowed, and sounds of lip-smacking and finger-licking were profuse when barbecue was in the air Thursday at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
The BBQ Wing Cookoff featured notes of sweet, savory, smoky and spice as three vendors – The Real Smokin’ Aces, Twisted Smoke and Squirrels 2 Barbeque – grilled up their best formulas on chicken wings. For $1 per wing, attendees were asked to select the best-tasting wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.