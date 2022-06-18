SPRING LAKE — Smoke billowed, taste buds were wowed, and sounds of lip-smacking and finger-licking were profuse when barbecue was in the air Thursday at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.

The BBQ Wing Cookoff featured notes of sweet, savory, smoky and spice as three vendors – The Real Smokin’ Aces, Twisted Smoke and Squirrels 2 Barbeque – grilled up their best formulas on chicken wings. For $1 per wing, attendees were asked to select the best-tasting wing.

