A woman feeds a goat in the Whispering Pines Mobile Petting Zoo, which has at least 60 animals, at Fruitport’s Pomona Park. Petting zoo owner Kirk Ella, far right, talks to a guest about the different animals in the enclosure.
A group of teenagers enter the Old Fashioned Days carnival on opening day Wednesday at Pomona Park in Fruitport. The festival was halted for the past two years because of COVID-19.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
A woman feeds a goat in the Whispering Pines Mobile Petting Zoo, which has at least 60 animals, at Fruitport’s Pomona Park. Petting zoo owner Kirk Ella, far right, talks to a guest about the different animals in the enclosure.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A 1-week-old baby goat was running and jumping around the Whispering Pines Mobile Zoo enclosure, often climbing on top of other goats and sheep.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A carnival ride is visible behind the “Fruitport Lions” logo on a bench Wednesday evening in Pomona Park. The Old Fashioned Days festival and carnival is taking place now through May 30 in Fruitport.
FRUITPORT — The return of the Old Fashioned Days festival has been long awaited in the Fruitport community after being held off for two years due to COVID-19.
“It’s a fun time for kids and adults, and brings the community together,” said Pat Stressman of the local Lions Club, which organizes the annual Memorial Day weekend festival. “We haven’t had it for two years, so these people have missed out a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.