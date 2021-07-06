Ottawacounty Fair

The Ottawa County Fair returns July 26-31.

 Courtesy photo

PARK TWP. — The Ottawa County Fair returns this year after being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

“We’re very excited to be bringing affordable family fun back to the people in West Michigan,” said Ottawa County Fair Board President Jeff Myaard.

