This year’s Jingle Bell Parade through downtown Grand Haven has been put on hold and will be replaced by a Santa Cruise.
The new event will parade through Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5.
“We wanted to still do something for the community and make it safe for the community,” said Ellie Passorelli, who helped plan the event for the local Chamber of Commerce. “We know that downtown Grand Haven gets really packed with people for the Jingle Bell Parade. We thought this is a better way to include all three communities and let people stretch out along the route and see the cruise.”
Participating vehicles will be encouraged to decorate with lights and blast holiday music into the night sky. Floats are allowed, but all people must be inside their vehicle during the cruise.
“Nobody can be in the bed of a truck or on a float, since we’ll be going over the bridge (over the Grand River),” Passorelli said. “No walkers, no throwing of candy. This will be more music and lights to bring in the holiday season.
“And, of course, we’ll have Santa come to town,” she added. “I know a lot of kids are concerned about that with everything happening. Santa is still coming!”
The cruise will leave the parking lot of White Pines Intermediate School in Grand Haven at 5:30 p.m. and proceed north along Griffin Street to Jackson Street to U.S. 31. The route will then proceed through Spring Lake along Savage and Exchange streets before making a loop through Ferrysburg. It will then cross back into Grand Haven and follow Jackson Street/Harbor Drive down along the waterfront.
The parade ends when participants reach the intersection of Robbins and Sheldon roads.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety will lead the procession.
“At each traffic control spot, there will be an officer to give us the right of way,” Passorelli said. “We didn’t close any streets down, but there will be police at each main traffic point.”
The 12-mile cruise is expected to take an hour from start to finish.
The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 13.
For more information, go online to grandhaven chamber.org. On the “Santa Cruise” event page, an app will allow people to track the progress of the parade on Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.