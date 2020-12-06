Santa and Mrs. Claus cruised through the Tri-Cities in a bright blue convertible Saturday evening, waving to crowds of people who lined the route.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still limiting crowd sizes, the Santa Cruise was held as a replacement for the annual Jingle Bell Parade.
Dozens of vehicles, a few pulling floats, and all brightly lit with holiday lights, started at White Pines Middle School in Grand Haven and made their way across the U.S. 31 bridge into Spring Lake, then made a loop through Ferrysburg before following Jackson Street/Harbor Drive along Grand Haven's waterfront. The cruise ended when it reached Robbins Road.
“We wanted to still do something for the community and make it safe for the community,” said Ellie Passorelli, who helped plan the event for the local Chamber of Commerce. “We know that downtown Grand Haven gets really packed with people for the Jingle Bell Parade. We thought this is a better way to include all three communities and let people stretch out along the route and see the cruise.”
