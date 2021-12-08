Santa Centertown

Santa and his elves will greet children at The Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave.

Santa is coming to Grand Haven’s Centertown this weekend.

More than two dozen Centertown merchants and businesses will help celebrate Santa’s arrival as he visits Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. The celebration will include gifts, discounts and kids activities.

