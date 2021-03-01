2020 was a difficult year for many organizations, and the Scottville Clown Band was no exception.
Since 1903, the Scottville Clown Band has entertained millions of people at Michigan festivals, including the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. For the first time since World War II, the band did not play in 2020, breaking a streak of 72 years of annual performances.
The lack of performances has meant a major reduction in the band’s income, causing a strain on some of the organization’s expenses such as payments on its bus, along with insurance and other operating expenses, according to treasurer Rob Alway of Scottville.
The band, made up of more than 200 musicians who live all across the state and beyond, has given more than $500,000 in scholarships to performing arts students over the last 60 years.
While 2021 looks more optimistic and the band has already booked several performances, there are no guarantees those festivals will happen. The number of performances booked for 2021 are down about 50 percent from a normal year.
“Typically, we have the majority of our performances booked by the end of January,” said band president Jim Lindenau of Ludington. “This year, many of our regular performances haven’t even made requests yet. We rely on those performances to cover our expenses and also to support youth performing artists.”
In 2015, the band purchased a new custom-built bus to move its members across the state to its various performances. The bus is also utilized during parades to transport members and serves as a place for the older members to take a break on a hot summer day.
“The Clown Band has always taken pride in being financially solvent,” Alway said. “When we purchased the bus in 2015 we made a down payment of nearly 40 percent. In 2019, we actually re-financed the bus to increase our monthly payments so we could pay it off sooner. At the beginning of this year, we had to drop our principal payments down to interest only to help reserve the band’s fund balance.”
The members of the band are hoping its fans will help offset some of its expenses this year to assure it will continue its legacy.
“The Scottville Clown Band is a unique entity,” Lindenau said. “There are other clown bands around the country, but nothing quite like us. We’ve been bringing joy to people for almost 120 years. We are asking that our fans consider making a modest donation to help us get through this year so we can continue the band’s legacy for another 100 years.”
The Scottville Clown Band is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible. Donations can be sent to:
Scottville Clown Band, PO Box 21, Scottville, MI 49454; PayPal: scottvilleclownbandtreasurer@gmail.com; Venmo: @ClownBand.
