The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is proud of the legacy of Grand Haven as the one and only “Coast Guard City, USA.”
We know the city and surrounding communities are filled with families who boast either current active-duty Coast Guard members or former active-duty Coast Guard personnel within their family tree. We’d like to hear from these local families about their family’s sons and daughters (and other relatives) and where they are serving, and maybe how this love of service got started in the family. Maybe there’s a family member who served briefly and didn’t retire from the Coast Guard but had a great service experience you’re willing to share?
