Dozens of runners took part in Friday's Winterfest Sleepwalker Run.
Several runners wore their fun pajamas for the event, which featured a 2.62-mile jaunt up and down the snow-melted sidewalks in downtown Grand Haven. There was also a .62-mile run for those favoring a less strenuous test of endurance.
