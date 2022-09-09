SPRING LAKE — The 98th St. Mary’s Parish Festival will take place this coming Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 8 p.m.
The community event provides entertainment and fun for individuals of all ages. It will take place at St. Mary’s, 406 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
Proceeds from the festival support St. Mary’s School and help to keep Catholic education affordable.
Children can play carnival games and win prizes, ride the Tootsie Train, and have fun in the jungle-themed bounce house.
Those age 18 and older can play bingo or bet on the Ham Wheel. Everyone can vote for their favorite entry in the car show, which features vintage and hot rod vehicles. New this year is a craft fair with 15 vendors. A drawing for the $10,000 raffle will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Smoke N Ash’s and Mata’s Fun Foods food trucks will be at the festival to offer a variety of different foods. For smaller appetites, the concession stand will offer grilled hot dogs, Jet’s pizza slices, pickles-on-a-stick, popcorn, chips, soda and water. The Women’s Club bake sale offers homemade items for purchase.
Those age 21 and older can purchase beer, seltzer or hard lemonade at the festival’s beer tent.
Music will be performed all day long under the tent. From noon to 2:30 p.m., Jack Leaver will provide classic rock. From 2:45-5:15 p.m., Jeanie Schalk will perform classic oldies, contemporary Christian music and audience-participation songs. The evening will end with Porcelain Train, a duo from New York, from 5:30-8 p.m.
This event is sponsored by St. Mary’s Parish. To learn more about the parish, visit its website at www.stmarysl.org/parish.
