A group of surfers rode the Lake Michigan waves Monday afternoon as the U.S. Coast Guard vessels made their way into Grand Haven in the annual Parade of Ships.
Coast Guard Festival
Surfers catch Lake Michigan waves during ship parade
- By KAYLA TUCKER Grand Haven Tribune
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Surfers catch Lake Michigan waves during ship parade
- Getting crafty at the Coast Guard Festival
- State Briefs
- History walk honors Canadian Coast Guard
- Michigan restaurants brace for minimum wage ‘catastrophe’
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar
- Trump-aligned challengers ousting GOP legislative incumbents
Most Popular
Articles
- Primary election results
- Ottawa Impact wins big in county commissioner races
- ‘Disappointed and devastated’: Library staff upset after 2 directors resign
- Update: M-45 reopened following crash
- Loutit District Library directors step down
- BLP may have violated City Charter in latest move
- GH man in custody for hit-and-run, crashing into building
- SL baseball coach was fired after bullying player, records show
- Search for new city manager has begun
- Grand Haven's spot-marking tradition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Beware of the Christian 'Taliban' (11)
- Your Views (9)
- Several GOP candidates skip local forum (9)
- About those who seek to divide us (8)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Ruling on EPA’s right to regulate greenhouse gases is a capper on a radical term (4)
- More strife within Ottawa County's GOP: Party censures 6 commissioners (4)
- Explaining religion and cognitive dissonance (4)
- Let's look at abortion from a position of all faiths (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Meet your candidates: Christine Baker (3)
- Lowe addresses residency issues in letter to City Council (3)
- Your Views (3)
- GOP candidates make up most of primary ballot (3)
- Ottawa County's GOP under fire from American Jewish Committee (3)
- Meet your candidates: Mick Bricker (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Supreme Court ended its recent term by doing its job (2)
- GOP governor nominee Tudor Dixon: 'Epic battle' ahead with Whitmer (2)
- What’s happening, Grand Haven? (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Meet your Candidates: Douglas VanBennekom (2)
- Ottawa Impact wins big in county commissioner races (2)
- Seven Steps Up closing amid financial constraints (1)
- To ID, or not to ID? That most certainly is the question (1)
- Giving thanks for the history and service of the Coast Guard (1)
- What can happen when God fills the hole in our souls (1)
- Your Views (1)
- The role of the grandparent in today's society (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Meet your Candidates: Roger Bergman (1)
- Wheels, peels and automobiles: Cars cruise to GH’s annual show (1)
- Meet your Candidates: Roger Belknap (1)
- Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Olive Twp. charged with murder (1)
- The debt crisis that sick Americans can’t avoid (1)
- Pope in Quebec amid decline of faith in province (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Construction continues at Schmidt Heritage Park (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Neighbors transform eyesore into a treasure (1)
- 'Failure is not an option': Pistons icon Joe Dumars talks new NBA role, playing career (1)
- Your Views (1)
- U-M football day at City Beach canceled (1)
- What it means to be independent in living and thinking (1)
- Mitt Romney warns America is in dangerous denial (1)
- Online Poll results (1)
- Why I won't celebrate those who may have murdered (1)
- U.S., world face economic turmoil (1)
- Exploring garage sale culture and treasures (1)
- Can you make a little room for me? (1)
- MSU hoops to play Gonzaga on aircraft carrier on Veterans Day (1)
- Why political vandalism isn’t free speech (1)
- Pistons' teal jerseys return after 21 years as alternate option for '22-23 (1)
- Think first, Democrats, before helping extreme Republicans (1)
- Illinois woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash (1)
- Bells at St. John's Lutheran temporarily removed (1)
- Biden must work to free Brittney Griner (1)
- Air quality alert for Tuesday (1)
- Deputy spots car in ditch, gets all 3 men out before fire (1)
- League of Women Voters provides voter education tool (1)
- Court Briefs (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.