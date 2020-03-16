HOLLAND — The 91st Tulip Time festival scheduled for early May has been canceled due to public health concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The iconic festival, which brings in more than 500,000 attendees from all over the world, was set to run from May 2-10. The event will not be rescheduled.
“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share this news. Our team has spent the last 11 months planning our 91st celebration and we are heartbroken not to see our work come into fruition,” said Gwen Auwerda, executive director of the Tulip Time Festival.
The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly unfolded in Michigan, with the state cases going from zero to 53 in less than a week. Since then, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive order banning public events of more than 250 people until early April. All bars, restaurants and retail stores other than grocery stores are also closed in the state.
The CDC also recommended that events of more than 50 people people should be canceled for the next eight weeks. The festival was set to kick off in six weeks.
“This was not a decision taken lightly. We understand the huge financial impact the festival brings not only to our organization, but to small businesses, hotels and local attractions every year,” Auwerda said.
The festival has a $48 million economic impact on the Holland community, according to event organizers.
