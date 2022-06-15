Waterfront Stadium Crowd 1.jpg

Grand Haven’s Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, where nightly entertainment will take place during the annual Coast Guard Festival, beginning July 29.

 Tribune file photo

The Coast Guard Festival Committee is looking for groups or organizations to set up and take down chairs at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium nightly during this year’s festival, which runs July 29 through Aug. 7.

Set-up begins at around 4 p.m. each day, and take-down occurs immediately following that night’s show, typically at around 9:30 p.m. The exception is Saturday, Aug. 7, following the fireworks show, which typically lasts until around 10:45 p.m.

