Mike Smith's widow, Cathy Smith, and their children — Lt. Col. Maxwell Smith, Mollie Wood, Moira Gray, Maggie Smith, Maj. Matteson Smith and McHale Smith — gather to watch the unveiling of the plaque commemorating the late longtime festival director on the Walk of Coast Guard History.
The newest addition to the Walk of Coast Guard History will honor the legacy of former executive director of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, retired U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Michael “Mike” J. Smith, who died in April.
Each year, the Coast Guard Festival Committee installs a plaque to commemorate a date, group, organization or individual who “had made significant contributions to the United States Coast Guard, its mission or its members,” as interim festival Executive Director Sharon Behm explained during Friday afternoon’s unveiling at Grand Haven City Hall.
