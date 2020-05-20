The Walk the Beat Board of Directors has canceled the 2020 event, scheduled for Aug. 8, due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thanks to our sponsors, hosts and volunteers who have worked with us this year,” the board said in a press release. “We hope you’ll join us again in 2021 so we can bring live music back to the streets of Grand Haven’s east side. We will be resuming our Repeat the Beat lessons for students as soon as we get the OK from the state. We do have some instruments in inventory and will try to fill any requests we receive for those and for music lessons.”
More information is available online at walkthebeat.org
