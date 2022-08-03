The annual waterball competition held between local police and fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard has been canceled due to potential thunderstorms.
A text alert was sent out shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday notifying festival attendees that the event was canceled due to a severe thunderstorm watch, which is in effect until 9 p.m.
"It will not be rescheduled," said Annie Lengkeek of the festival committee.
The event was set to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets. It involves two teams each from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, local fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard who use water hoses to push a ball attached to a rope above them back and forth, like tug of war but pushing the ball to the opposite team's side.
