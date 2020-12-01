The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Inc. is offering a “Welcome to Coast Guard City, U.S.A.” poster as a way to help raise money toward the 2021 festival.
The poster features businesses and homes that decorated for the festival in 2020, despite the fact that all festival events were canceled due to COVID-19, in order to highlight “the spirit of the United States Coast Guard and its special relationship with Grand Haven, Michigan and the West Michigan Area,” said the festival’s executive director, Mike Smith.
Posters are available to purchase at The Paper Place, 118 Washington Ave., and at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave.
Cost is $20 for a 24x36-inch poster, or $10 for an 18x24-inch version.
Photos featured on the poster were taken by Wendy Swenson, and were arranged vy VerDuin’s Printing.
“This fundraiser will help fund plans for the 2021 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, coming July 30 to Aug. 8, 2021,” Smith said.
