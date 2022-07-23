Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.