There will be plenty of opportunities for tricks and treats as the Halloween holiday nears.
Neighborhood trick-or-treating in local municipalities typically runs from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
In addition, there are several events being hosted by various groups. Here’s a rundown:
Haunted Haven will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Central Park Place (the former Grand Haven Community Center), 421 Columbus Ave. It will be featuring trick-or-treating, along with games, treats, crafts and more.
Downtown Grand Haven Trick-or-Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31, from 4-5:30 p.m. Washington Avenue will be closed between Harbor Drive and Third Street. All ages are welcome as local merchants hand out treats.
Fall Fest Spooktacular will take place Monday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. at Tanglefoot Park in Spring Lake. Local businesses will pass out candy, and All Shores Wesleyan Church will be serving doughnuts and cider. A photo booth will be on site, along with raffles for prizes.
Grand Haven Trunk or Treat (with airplanes) will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport, 16446 Comstock St. Come dressed in your Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat with local pilots.
A Community Trunk-or-Treat event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the South Elementary School parking lot in Coopersville.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will be hosting its annual Trunk-or-Treat today (Wednesday, Oct. 26) from 4-6 p.m.
If you’re hosting a Halloween event, please let us know at news@grandhaventribune.com and we’ll add it to our list online.
