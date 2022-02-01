Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.