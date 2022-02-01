LEFT: Amber Martin, right, plays the ball while teammate Kristi DeVerney, left, watches on during Saturday’s Freeze-4-All volleyball tournament. RIGHT: Dressed in pajamas, runners make they way up Washington Avenue during the Winterfest Sleepwalker Run on Saturday night.
Tribune photos / Randy Riksen
Kids roast marshmallows at one of the many bonfire pits set up around the Harbourfront Place parking lot during Saturday’s Bonfire Bash.
Tribune photo / Randy Riksen
Dressed in pajamas, runners make they way up Washington Avenue during the Winterfest Sleepwalker Run on Saturday night.
Kristi DeVerney and three friends have competed in the Winterfest Freeze-4-All volleyball tournament each year of its existence.
After placing second the first two years, the foursome broke through with a first-place finish Saturday night, defending their home court against teams from all across West Michigan and even out of state.
