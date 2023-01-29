Hundreds of people, including a flurry of yetis and one narwhal whale, braved the cold Saturday afternoon to attend the bonfire bash in downtown Grand Haven.
Grand Haven resident and yeti, Michael Westrate Jr., said the unusual looking group first started attending the Winterfest a number of years ago together to compete in the annual Cardboard Sled Race. Collectively, the yetis and the narwhal, go by the name The Yeti and The Jets.
