Snow may have been flying across West Michigan on Wednesday, but preparations were still underway for warmer days ahead.
The first block of Washington Avenue off Harbor Drive in downtown Grand Haven was closed Wednesday morning as contractors and the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety placed large cement barricades on the road. Those barricades will block the eastbound lane of Washington throughout the summer, opening space for local restaurants to host outdoor diners.
