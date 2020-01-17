Bloody Mary Mixoff pours it on Saturday

The 14th annual Spring Lake Heritage Festival Bloody Mary Mixoff will stir things up from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn, 940 W. Savidge St.
The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the committee, which puts on the weeklong festival each June.
This year’s festival may have to be relocated because Mill Point Park is currently closed due to high water levels, which are projected to go even higher next year. Alternate sites could be the village’s Central Park or Spring Lake Township’s Rycenga Park, but nothing has been determined.
The mixoff typically brings in between $5,000 and $7,500 for the festival. The committee also donates funds to charitable organizations such as Gracious Grounds and The People Center.
Attendees can drink $3 bloody marys and vote for their favorite, as well as voting for best booth.
The event will host five competitors this year: Holiday Inn Burger Theory, Alliance Beverage, Turk’s Inn, JW’s and the Spring Lake Country Club. There will also be live entertainment, a DJ and raffles. New this year is a Chinese auction, where people can buy tickets and put them in boxes for specific prizes, such as gift certificates and gift baskets.
“You put your tickets in the box in front of the items that you want,” said Heritage Festival Committee President Steve VanBelkum. “At around 4 (p.m.), we will pick tickets and announce the numbers and post them so people can start collecting their winnings. There’s a ton of stuff in there.”
The new method will replace the silent auction of years past, according to VanBelkum.
“When we do the silent auction it gets really congested, so we thought this will be a lot easier for everyone,” he said. “They can go look at the board and see if their number got pulled. We’re trying to make it simpler for everyone.”
The event is open for ages 21 and older.
For more information, visit slheritagefestival.com.
