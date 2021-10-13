Several food trucks will converge on Grand Haven’s Centertown on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a new event called Chowdown Centertown.
The event runs from 1-7 p.m. and will feature trucks offering a variety of food styles. Live music will be performed, pumpkins will be available for painting, and Merchant and Makers will have many unique items for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.