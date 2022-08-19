The annual Pedro’s Pig Roast will take place at Grand Haven City Beach on Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 7 p.m.
Pedro’s Pig Roast has been raising funds for local charities in the Grand Haven area since 2010. This year’s event will benefit The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, which provides a variety of programs centered around mental health and social engagement in the community.
