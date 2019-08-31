School is back in session and it’s time to turn our tips to fall.
This week’s Trib Tips talks tomatoes, swapping out seasonal clothes, sorbet and searching out sales.
Juiced
Tired of all that ice cream you ate over the summer? Try this easy five-minute sorbet with your choice of fruit juice.
You’ll need:
• 2/3 cup juice
• 1 tray of cubed ice
• 6 tablespoons rock salt
• 1 pint-size zippered bag
• 1 gallon-size zippered bag
Pour the juice in the small bag, squeeze the air out and seal. Fill the large bag about half-full with ice. Add rock salt. Place the small bag inside the large bag and seal.
Shake for about five minutes, or until the juice has thickened to sorbet texture.
Rinse the small bag under the faucet so you don’t get salt in the sweet treat. Open, serve and savor the sweetness of summer.
Tomato tips
They’re ripening on the vine as we speak, but what’s the best way to keep those tomatoes farm fresh?
Don’t put them in the fridge. T’maters retain their flavor and texture much better when left at room temperature.
Also, store them stem-end down to keep them from rotting too quickly. This prevents air from entering and moisture from exiting, extending shelf life.
Seasonal swap
Time to start thinking about packing away the summer wardrobe and fashioning toward fall. But instead of moving your clothes a handful at a time by the hangers, try this easy transport method:
Take the largest garbage bag you can find and pull it around your hanging clothes from the bottom up. Cinch the bag at the top of your clothes so the hanger hooks don’t fall through. Grab the whole bundle and move it to a back closet.
You can bring in your fall clothes in the same fashion.
September sales
September temperatures may not be hot, but it’s a hot month for sales.
Next year’s models of cars and appliances are rolling in this month, so it’s the perfect time to buy that new set of wheels or get rid of that clothes washer that squeals. Jewelry, grills and patio furniture are also at rock-bottom prices this month.
And, if you’re looking to travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas, now is the time to find your best deal on holiday airfares.
Have some favorite apps, household hints or savings secrets of your own you’d like to share? Or searching for a solution? We’d love to hear from you. Email Marie Havenga at mhavenga@grandhaventribune.com. Include your name, address and phone number. You may also snail-mail ideas to: Trib Tips, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417; or call 616-847-2628.
