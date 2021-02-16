We’re far from New Orleans’ French Quarter, but plenty of people around the Tri-Cities celebrated Fat Tuesday by indulging in the traditional treat of the day – paczki.
Kelli Smith, a manager at Ryke’s Bakery, said they produced 6,500 paczki this year for their locations in Grand Haven, Muskegon and Holland.
“We’ve pretty much been preparing for the last week and a half, getting all the fillings prepared and portioned out,” she said.
Ryke’s most popular paczek flavor is Bavarian cream, with other traditional fruit fillings such as lemon and raspberry also among the top sellers.
“We do have a couple fun flavors,” Smith said. “We have a cookies and cream, strawberries and cream, and peanut butter cup.”
Teri Glaster, store manager of the Ryke’s in Grand Haven, said they had already sold 100 of the sweet doughnut-like treats by noon Tuesday.
Paczki (the singular is paczek) are traditionally made prior to the start of Lent, which is the season leading up to Easter. This was the last day for families to use all their sweets and butters before Fat Tuesday and the 40-day period of fasting leading up to Easter.
At Wesco stores across West Michigan, Fat Tuesday was celebrated with beads, masks and purple T-shirts.
“It’s a fun process every year, and it’s a pretty big deal around here,” said Bryan Link, marketing director for Wesco. “The office is empty because people are out helping the stores with sales. Today, we delivered about 100,000 paczki to our 54 locations.”
In addition to the traditional fruit fillings, Wesco featured peanut butter and jelly-filled paczki this year, along with blueberry-lemon and horchata – a Mexican flavor made out of rice, milk, vanilla and cinnamon.
“People tend to go for the basic flavors that have been around for a long time, but we have new flavors out every year,” Link said. “We have fun with it. It’s everybody on deck.”
Here are six things to know about paczki:
• Paczki is actually plural and pronounced “POONCH-key.” The singular is paczek, which is pronounced “POON-check.”
• They are not jelly doughnuts. The yeasty dough used to make them contains more eggs, therefore the flavor is richer.
• The name paczki translates to “little package,” but they are not typically little. Paczki are normally bigger and plumper than normal fruit of crème-filled doughnuts.
• Traditional paczki are prune-filled, but you can get them in raspberry, custard, lemon, apple, blueberry and all sorts of other flavors these days.
• Grain alcohol is used in the dough before cooking to prevent the absorption of oil so the pastry is not greasy.
• On their outside, paczki can be plain, dusted with powdered sugar, or covered with an icing or glaze.
