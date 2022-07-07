The Grand Haven Farmers Market continues its summer schedule, open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will run through October under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Seasonal produce is available at the market; last week, items such as cherries, beans, turnips and onions were on display, along with seasonings, popcorn, baked goods and flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.