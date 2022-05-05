MUSKEGON — Catholic Charities West Michigan will hold its second annual Holy Smokes BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, May 7, at Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. in downtown Muskegon.
Ticket holders will receive barbecue tastes from local pitmasters, a complimentary pint glass and one free drink ticket. The competition will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Pigeon Hill Brewing, 895 Fourth St. Live entertainment, craft beers and lawn games will also be available.
