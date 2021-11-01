Hudsonville Ice Cream's latest holiday flavor, Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, hit shelves Monday.
The newest holiday pint is based on a Little Debbie Christmas snack, which debuted in 1985, according to a news release. The frozen treat spinoff features a white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles and swirls of red frosting. It will be available only at Walmart; pints retail for $2.50.
