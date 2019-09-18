Local restaurants pulled out all the stops in their salmon creations for this past weekend's Salmon Festival cookoff.
Winners of the competition were:
• Most Creative & Judge's Choice: The Hearthstone with pan-seared black pearl Atlantic salmon, fregola di sarda with marinated garlic tomatoes, blistered sweet corn, asparagus, pecorino and nduja cream.
• People's Choice: Kirby House – pinwheel skewer with Cajun seasoning and black cherry BBQ.
• Best Presentation: Grand Pines Assisted Living.
• Most Michigan Influence: Paisley Pig's salmon street tacos.
Also competing were Noto's at the Bil Mar (cocolun poached salmon), The Copper Post (smoked salmon pasta) and Burger Theory (salmon slider).
